A Facebook user named Vure Kingsley Ovonix Snr, has shared pictures of him preparing monkeys to eat.
Despite the warnings from the federal government that Nigerians should keep away from such animals at this time because of the Monkeypox disease being discovered in some parts of the country, the young man has chosen to do otherwise.
Kingsley, who called himself the "Commissioner Of Misinformation" advised people to go out and eat monkeys because he is already eating it.
He claimed that he was going to "step down" the pepper soup with an alcohol mixture called "Monkeytail"
In his words; "Commissioner Of Misinformation Disapproves Government Propaganda On Monkeypox, People Should Go About Eating Monkey I'm Cooking Already.
Boil To Temperature Of 100Degrees.
Use Monkey tail Kaikai To Step Down The Peppersoup.

#WetinConcernMe" 
