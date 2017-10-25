Mavrodi Mondial Movement, simply known as MMM Nigeria has crashed again for the third time.





Top Guider, Andrew Marc, took to his Facebook page on Wednesday morning to blame himself for the latest crash while confessing that there was no more ‘Provide Help’ (PH) in the system.





This Marks the third time MMM has crashed in Nigeria. First was in December 2016, the second in August and now in October.





Just recently, MMM came up with the plan to inflate the interest from 30% to 100% a move that lured many Nigerians to ‘re-invest’ in the system.





He wrote, “There were big PHs which were unmatched. And we thought that PH exceeded GH. But it revealed that those PHs were fake.





“Now its clear that the GH exceeds PH. And there not enough PH to dispatch. It was a big mistake done by us (especially me).





“The reasons of misinterpretations of statistics that before we did not fully had random matching when matching proceeds consequently from the earliest PHs to the latest one, its obvious what volume of PH we have in the queue. But it was random.



“We thought there was enough PH.”