Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi Central), has stated that the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, bought 2 Prado SUV’s for Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, Punch reports.

The lawmaker made his comments when he appeared before the senate committee mandated to probe the IGP.





Misau stated that Idris had purchased the vehicles which were not allocated in the budget, for Mrs Buhari’s personal use, even when she had asked for a Sienna and Hiace.





He stated: “The inspector-general of police gave the first lady, wife of the president, two SUVs, and this came through a letter from the ADC to the first lady who requested on her behalf that she needed a Sienna and Hiace for personal use, but she was given the two SUVs for her private use.”





The senator further told his colleagues that the IGP had manipulated his retirement date on the list for senior police officers.





Misau accused Idris of employing civilians in his office and going against the code and act establishing the Police Force, by engaging the services of a retired officer to handle investigations.





The senator further insisted that his allegations that senior officers were paying bribes to secure promotions were true.





He stated: “Sometime in July 2017, I was in the office of Senator Baba Kaka, Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business when a Daily Trust reporter sought my views on the information that policemen pay as much as N500,000 for special promotion.





“To verify this information, I called some serving police officers who confirmed to the three of us that the information was not only true, but also that the amounts paid are up to N2,500,000, in addition to other information.





He continued: “I hereby forward for your consideration, the detailed terms of allegation against the Inspector General of Police, 1GP, and Police Service Commission, PSC, deployment of policemen to private organisations.





“Between 50,000 and 100,000 policemen are routinely deployed by the police to oil companies, oil servicing companies, banks, oil marketers, and private individuals etc, with regular payments made to the police.





“While these monies are estimated to run into billions monthly, they are, however, unaccounted for.





“Today, the situation is so bad that businessmen with dubious characters and suspicious businesses now go about with full detachment of policemen and some with full convoy and blasting siren, especially in Lagos, Port Harcourt and other major cities in the country.





“This worsens the country’s policing ratio of one policeman to about 800 citizens, against the UN recommended ratio of one policeman to 400 citizens.





“Police Service Commission, PSC, whose main function is to recruit, train, discipline, promote and retire members of the Force, appears to have left its core mandate to indulge almost exclusively in promotion racketeering.





“There are a lot of favoritisms in the promotion/appointment of commissioners of police. Junior deputy commissioners of police are given commissioner of police in acting capacity, against seniority and merit, thereby blocking eligible candidates.





“A recent example is the current Lagos state Commissioner of Police, who is a junior DCP to two other DCPs, now given acting CP and posted to Lagos.





“These acts of favoritism have eroded discipline in the Force, which is the backbone of any successful organisation.”





In reaction to Misau’s claims however, Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to wife of the President, stated that Mrs Buhari would react to the allegations if they are published.





He stated: “Let it be published first. This kind of thing is very libelous. If it is published, we’ll have the right to respond; but for now, I don’t have any information because this may be a speculation.”





The Senate committee investigating Misau is scheduled to invite the IGP next week, to give his own side of the story.