The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has informed a Federal High Court in Abuja that former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki has agreed to testify in the trial of former PDP spokesman, Olisa Metuh.

EFCC counsel, Sylvanus Tahir on Tuesday read out a text message from the Director of Legal in the Department of State Services (DSS) that Dasuki, who initially did not want to testify in the trial, has accepted to testify.





Earlier, counsel to Metuh, Tochukwu Onwugbufor (SAN) asked the court to issue a bench warrant on the Director General of DSS, Mamman Daura to explain why Dasuki was not brought to court despite a subpoena served on him.





Dasuki's counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN) opposed the bench warrant on DG DSS. He asked the court to "tarry a while" in proceeding in the matter pending the determination of the appeal before the Court of Appeal in Abuja.





Meanwhile, Justice Okon Abang has fixed Wednesday to rule on Dasuki's application and to hear the objection of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.