Antonella shared the wonderful news on Sunday, with an Instagram picture of herself and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with their children, Mateo and Thiago.
All four have a hand on her T-shirt, over her belly.
The post came with the text “Familia de 5 #blessed” with a red heart over the number.
It caps a remarkable week for Messi, whose hat-trick against Ecuador sent Argentina to the World Cup.
Does anybody ever read the proofs of the articles published by NE? Read over the first paragraph and see if simple rules of grammar were followed.ReplyDelete