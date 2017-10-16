 Messi strikes again, expecting third child | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, has announced that they are expecting their third child.


Antonella shared the wonderful news on Sunday, with an Instagram picture of herself and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with their children, Mateo and Thiago.

All four have a hand on her T-shirt, over her belly.

The post came with the text “Familia de 5 #blessed” with a red heart over the number.

It caps a remarkable week for Messi, whose hat-trick against Ecuador sent Argentina to the World Cup.

