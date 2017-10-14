Messi revealed this shortly after netting a hat-trick against Ecuador, which qualified Argentina for the 2018 World Cup.
He has played against Nigeria twice at age-grade level – the 2005 World Youth Championship and also the 2008 Olympic in Beijing – winning both times.
At senior level, he has scored in three times in the three games he has played against Nigeria – a brace at the last World Cup in Brazil and a goal in a friendly game played in Malaysia in 2012.
“He was speaking after his hat-trick for Argentina against Ecuador, he was asked his best games for his country and he picked his debut at the World Cup against Serbia which Argentina won 6-0, and also the final game of the Olympic in Beijing which they won 1-0 against Nigeria, then the game against Ecuador,” Sky Sports’ Guillem Balague said.
