The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign state of Biafran, MASSOB, has reacted to the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to approve payment of pension to police personnel who served under the defunct Biafran police during the civil war.

MASSOB said the move by Buhari was an administration of medicine after death.





The pro-Biafra group’s declaration was contained in a statement by its National Director of Publicity, Samuel Edeson, on Thursday.





MASSOB said Buhari was using the carrot to placate what it alleged Nigeria government’s atrocities against Igbos.





The group noted that even if Buhari stepped down for an Igbo man to be president of Nigeria, it cannot change demand for Biafra.





The statement reads: “‎the directive that ex- Biafra policemen should be paid is medicine after death.





“For forty seven years after the civil war, these men have been denied their right. Why must it be now because president Buhari feel by doing so, Ndigbo and Biafrans will praise him or we will forget the atrocity he committed against Ndi Igbo.





“MASSOB wishes to make it clear that even if Federal Government of Nigeria decides to construct second Niger bridge, dualize all the roads in south east; even if President Buhari steps down for an Igbo man to become the president of Nigeria, it cannot change our demand for independent state of Biafra.





“Ndi Igbo and Biafrans cannot be bought over with money, time for negotiation is over.





“They taught that we are joking. It is too late to cry when the head is off. President Buhari decided to pay ex- Biafran Police their accumulated salaries because of the danger before him. The United States of America team of Lawyers have dragged him and the Chief of army staff to International criminal court, ICC.





“President Buhari and the Chief of Army staff, General Burutai must face criminal charges for their involvement in the genocide committed against Ndi Igbo.





“Just a month ago, he ordered Nigerian Army to kill our people in the name of operation python Dance II, a week later you turn back to give order that ex- Biafrans police/soilders should be paid what the Federal government is owing them.





“President Buhari supported the creation of Palestine State from Isreal and the also the creation of western saharie from morocco but fighting against the Biafra freedom but thank God because the international communities are interested in our case.





“Biafra has gone beyond Buhari’s imagination. No amount of intimidation, arrest, detentions and tagging of terrorists will deter us from the pursuit of a Biafra Republic.”