A family member of the man that jumped into a lagoon in Lekki Lagos says the man left his Ondo State residence three days ago to attend a church programme at the Redemption Camp.The man identified as Adekunle Oluseyi was gathered took off his clothes, phone, wristwatch, wallet, band and shoes before jumping into the water around 9:58am.It was also gathered that before jumping into the lagoon, he was sighted by a pedestrian on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, who alerted officials of the Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCCI).Following the information, the LCCI officials, it was gathered checked their Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage and realised it was true, before alerting emergency workers.According to sources, Oluseyi’s wallet contained two Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and there was no cash inside.From his telephone record, the last person he spoke to was a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).It was however unclear what took him to Lekki, giving the distance from the Redemption Camp to the bridge.Efforts to establish from the family if he suffered depression or was being hunted failed as the man declined further comments.As of 6:30pm on Friday, officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Lagos Waterways Authority (LASWA) were yet to find Oluseyi.In an interview with our Correspondent at the scene, General Manager LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu said search and rescue was ongoing, adding that all he could say at the moment was that the man was missing.He said: “We cannot say whether he is dead or alive. All we can say right now is that he is missing. It is confirmed that the man jumped into the lagoon. LASWA, LASEMA and Marine Police have been searching for him since we got the distress call from LCCI.“From the CCTV footage, he suddenly pulled off his clothes and shoe. He looked to be sure there was no one around him and and jumped into the lagoon.“We are making efforts to find him alive or recover the body. His family has been contacted and all items found on him have been handed over to the police.”