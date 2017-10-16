A middle aged man (Emma Oji) has been reportedly murdered at Alayi Community Village in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State for alleged committing adultery with a married woman in the area.According to eye an witness account who said that the woman had informed her husband of her brief visit to her parental home but only to be sighted in another man’s house closed to the community a couple of days after.The youths of the area who regarded the incident as an abomination invaded the man’s house and whisked him away for punishment.The man was later found dead while the woman was said to have fled to unknown destination.However, the man’s death did not go down-well with his relatives and close friends who felt the tradition only permits some level of punishment to anyone found in the act but not murder.The disagreement resulted in the deceased kinsmen invading the resident of one of the youths suspected to have spear-headed the whisking away of the deceased man and burnt down his house including motor and other personal belonging.Reacting on the incident, chairman of the area Chief Gabriel Okereke Elendu who visited the scene accompanied with Police Divisional Officer (DPO) condemned the act, pointing out that both those involved in the murder of Emma Orji and setting ablaze of houses and property will made to face the wrath of law.Elendu maintained that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration frowns at violence and crime of any form and declared that security agents must fish out prime suspects to serve as deterrent to others in the Area.He warned youths to desist from taking laws into their hands and vowed to get to the root cause of the crisis, just as he observed government has been doing everything possible to promote peace as well as protection of lives and property of citizenry in the state.Speaking at the scene, Special Adviser to the governor on Security matters Capt. Awa Udensi (Rtd) warned that government will no longer tolerate such act, stressing that those involved in the crisis will be brought to book.He said the state government condemned the unholy act by youths of Alayi, noting that lives and property of the people remain paramount to the present administration hence government will use all avenue at its disposal to get those on the wanted list.Meanwhile father of the deceased, Elder Orji has thanked the state and government delegation that came to commiserate with his family and regretted the gruesome murder of his son by hoodlums.He tasked the government to endeavour to fish out the killers to face the appropriate sanction.