 According to APC member, Segun Odunuyi, the new SGF, Boss Mustapha was far away in Lagos, today, Monday 30, October, 2017 with his erstwhile ministerial boss, Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister for Transportation whom he had worked under as Deputy Director General, APC Presidential Campaign Organization and was later appointed the Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority, NIWA. Both men were in Lagos for a program on Maritime. It was in that program that Amaechi broke the news to Mr Boss Mustapha! He said, "Congratulations, Boss, you are now my boss." The man replied, "Sir, I don't understand. How do you mean? And Amaechi said, " You have been appointed the Secretary to the Federal Government." Such show of humility! This is a lesson for us all. Promotion does not come from the East nor from the West, it comes from above. Congratulations Boss Mustapha!
A middle aged man identified as Adewale Odunlade has reportedly hacked his friend to death.

The suspect said to be suffering from epilepsy butchered one, Moruf Lawal to pieces after a disagreement in Atan of Ado-Odo/Ota LGA, Ogun State.

According to eyewitness reports, both friends usually posed as security personnel and extort commercial drivers plying Atan road at night.

It was gathered that a disagreement between the two friends over the day’s proceeds prompted the suspect, who lost his cool, to hack 38-year-old Lawal, popularly known as Kaka to death.

Confirming the incident, State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested by policemen in Onipanu division.

Abimbola said contrary to the general belief that the man was mentally unstable, he was only suffering from epilepsy.


He further said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the DPO to transfer the case to the homicide section of the command for further investigations and prosecution of the suspect.

