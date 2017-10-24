President Muhammadu Buhari may sanction Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami and Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, for their roles in the recall of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina.

A source close to the presidency on Tuesday said that “the president was so furious that he ordered the HOS to produce a detailed memo on the matter within 12 hours”.





Recall that in her reaction yesterday, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, explained that she was not part of Maina’s recall.





Mohammed Manga, Assistant Director (Media Relations – OHCSF) in a statement said “the re-instatement and posting of Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina never emanated from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.”





It was gathered that the president would study her report today and take “immediate action”.





“The president has ordered manhunt for Maina. I don’t see him getting off the hook this time”, the source added.





“The report does not favour any of those already indicted – the ministers and Maina himself. An investigation will also be carried out to ascertain level of connivance by other individuals and security agencies.”





​A letter​ dated September 18 and signed by Mustapha L. Sulaiman for the FCSC chairman, indicated that the AGF ​directed the FCSC ​to ​re-absorb ​Maina​.





​It read: “Kindly refer to the Attorney-General of the Federation/ Honourable Minister of Justice letter Ref. No. HAGF/FCSC/2017/ VOL. 1/3 dated 27th April 2017 requesting Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to give consequential effect to the judgment that voided the warrant of arrest issued against A.A. Maina which formed the basis for the query and his eventual dismissal.





“Further to the aforementioned letter, the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) at its meeting held on 14th June, 2017 deliberated on the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF’s) letter and requested the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) vide letter FC.4029/82/VOL.III/160 of 21st June 2017 to advise the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior to consider the AGF’s letter, the Officer’s case and make appropriate recommendation to the Commission.





“The OHCSF accordingly advised the Ministry of Interior to consider the matter. The Ministry of Interior at its Senior Staff Committee (SSC)’s meeting held on 22nd June, 2017 considered the disciplinary case against the Officer and the letter by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice seeking the reinstatement of the Officer as a Director (Administration), SGL. 17 in the Federal Civil Service.





“The Ministry of Interior’s Senior Staff Committee (SSC) deliberated on the case and recommended that Mr. Maina be reinstated into the service as Deputy Director. SGL. 16. The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) vide letter Ref. No. HCSF/LU/ COR/ FCSC/749/III/ 135 dated 14th August 2017 forwarded the recommendations of the Senior Staff Committee (SSC) of the Ministry of Interior to the FCSC for further necessary action.





“The FCSC at its meeting held on Wednesday, 16th August, 2017 considered the letter from the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the recommendations of the Senior Staff Committee (SSC) of the Ministry of Interior on the disciplinary case against Alhaji Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, Deputy Director (Administration), Salary Grade Level 16.





“The FCSC, thereafter, approved the reinstatement of the Officer into the Service with effect from 21st February, 2013 (being the date he was earlier dismissed from Service).





“The FCSC also approved for the Officer to sit for the next promotion examination to the Post of Director (Administration), SGL. 17.”





Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, had in a statement by his press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, ​confirmed that the ex-fugitive was ​”​posted few​ ​to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry”.





The minister said Maina’s recall was on the orders on the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission.





He said the two bodies are responsible for “issues relating to Discipline, Employment, Re-engagement, Posting, Promotion and Retirements of Federal Civil Servants.”





“It is understood that Maina’s last posting was with the Ministry of Interior, and that is probably why he was re-posted back to the Ministry,” the statement added.





In 2012, Maina was accused of a massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100 billion.





Maina was invited by the Senate Joint Committee on Public Service and Establishment and State and Local Government Administration, which upon completion of its investigation issued a Warrant of Arrest against him.





Maina thereafter sued the Senate and the then Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.





He went into hiding (reportedly in the United Arab Emirates) after being declared wanted by the police.