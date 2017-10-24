 Makarfi meets PDP chairmanship aspirants | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Chairman, National Caretaker Committee, Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi and members of the committee are meeting with aspirants for the party’s national chairmanship now.


Aspirants present at the meeting are former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, former Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Mr Jimi Agbaje, former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Professor  Taoheed Adedoja and media mogul,  Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Others are immediate past Deputy National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, former Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former governors of Oyo and Ogun states respectively.

Speaking before the meeting went into a closed-door session at about  12.22pm, Makarfi stressed the need for unity in the party.

“We have to close ranks because success is what will make all of us smile,” he said.

