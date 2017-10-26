The Presidency says the claim that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration invited the wanted Abdulrasheed Maina back into country is a `freshly minted falsehood’, and should be discarded by well meaning citizens.

Nigerian Eye previously reported that the family of Abdulrasheed Maina said that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration begged the embattled former pension boss to join the change agenda, with the assurance of security protection.





The family during a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, October 25, accused a 'cabal' in Aso Rock of being behind the travails of their son.





The presidential aide, had also on Tuesday, issued a disclaimer on a group-photograph of President Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki and a member of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, being circulated in the social media in which Doguwa, was mistaken to be Abdulrasheed Maina.





Maina was appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as Chairman of the task force in 2010 to check the corruption in the country’s pension system.





In 2012, the Nigeria Police accused him of misappropriating N100 billion pension funds in connivance with others.





The Civil Service Commission reportedly dismissed him for “absconding from duty’’.

Maina was arraigned in absentia by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which declared him wanted in 2015.





Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesman of the anti-graft agency in a statement recently, said Maina remained on the commission’s wanted list.