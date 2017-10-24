The House of Representatives on Tuesday set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate those allegedly involved in the reinstatement of former Chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdurasheed Maina.

The move was sequel to a motion promoted by member from Kaduna, Hahaha Adams Jagaba, entitled: “The Disappearance, Appearance, Appointment and Final Dismissal of Abdulrazaq Maina.”





The lower legislative chamber also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the sacking of the former Pension Chairman shortly after he was reinstated.





The former Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms was recently indicted of diverting about N2billion public funds.





Following his indictment, the embattled pension boss had eloped into hiding, with his whereabouts unknown.





However, reports had it that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, had directed the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) to reinstate Maina, after being on the run for alleged N2b scam, among others.





Displeased by the report, Buhari had on Monday ordered the immediate disengagement of Maina, a decision some Nigerians felt was done without due process.





Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, had in a statement by his press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, ​ said Maina was deployed to his Ministry in an acting capacity to fill a vacancy, following the retirement of the Director in charge of the Human Resources Department.





The Minister disclosed that the redeployment of Maina was done by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HCSF, however, the HCSF has come out to deny the claim.