Shehu Sani, Senator representing Kaduna Central, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the saga of ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Sani wrote: “Corruption has become a cat with nine lives. It used to be hosted under the shade of an umbrella now it’s swept under the carpet.”





On Tuesday, Sani said reinstatement of the fugitive into the Federal Civil Service was a dent on image of the Buhari government.





He spoke on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today.





Recall that Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami ordered re-engagement of Maina despite being on the run for alleged N2b scam, among others.





However, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday ordered the immediate sack of the ex-pension boss.