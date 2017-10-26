Addressing newsmen at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Oputa popularly called Charly Boy lamented that Nigerian youths have lost confidence in Buhari’s administration over series of corruption issues, saying they don’t believe in the process of his government anymore.
The group asked the President, to, as a matter of urgency, prosecute the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force Pension Reforms under former President Goodluck Jonathan, Abdulrasheed Maina’s N100 billion pensions fraud; alleged N120 billion bribe of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris; as well as over $26 billion NNPC Baru/Kachikwu saga and many others.
According to Oputa: “What Nigerian youths are saying is that they don’t believe in this government anymore, and for them to have faith in this government, President Buhari should act or quit. I want to say that after day 10, we are going to re-strategize because if you don’t believe in the process of this government, we need to find ways to hold this government accountable, because the youths are saying that they want a country that works for everyone and not a few Nigerians”.
Other speakers were Deji Adeyanju; Dare Ariyo; Raphael Adebayo; as well as Barrister Okere Langdom Nnamdi and Moses Paul.
They all asked President Buhari to set up an independent panel to investigate the involvement of Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Barrister Abubakar Malami in the Maina’s N100 billion pension fraud.
They said if the president stands with the justice and truth on the various corrupt allegations about some of his aides, the group would stand with his government, but if the president failed to do that, the group would continue to continue its peaceful protest against injustice.
