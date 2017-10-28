 Madrid fires Catalonia’s regional police chief | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Madrid on Saturday dismissed the chief of Catalonia’s regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, a day after imposing direct control on the region over a bid to break away from Spain.


The firing of Josep Lluis Trapero, Catalonia’s highest-ranking policeman, was published in the official government gazette as Spain perched on a knife’s edge in its worst political crisis in decades.

