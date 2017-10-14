Liverpool and Manchester United shared the spoils as they played out a goalless draw at Anfield in Saturday's early kickoff.David De Gea produced the moment of the match in a lively first-half, saving excellently with his feet to deny Joel Matip from close range.United's best chance fell to Romelu Lukaku who saw Simon Mignolet equal to his effort when presented with a view of goal from 15 yards out. The striker also clumsily fouled Joe Gomez and appeared to catch Dejan Lovren's face with his heel when the pair challenged for the ball during a frustrating first period.Emre Can went close for Liverpool after the break but shot over from close range, with neither side creating many clear-cut opportunities to break the deadlock.Credit: ESPN