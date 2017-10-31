36 min GOAL! Roma 2-0 Chelsea (Stephan El Shaarawy)

1 min GOAL! Roma 1-0 Chelsea (Stephan El Shaarawy)

Hello and welcome tolive coverage of the match in the Champions League between Roma and Chelsea.After the two clubs played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, the reverse fixture has been highly anticipated by both teams who still have work to do in order to progress through to the last 16 of this competition.Chelsea are undefeated in three games in Group C, but defeat at the Stadio Olimpico could leave Antonio Conte's side just two points ahead of third-place Atletico Madrid by the end of the night.Roma host the Premier League side while possessing the strongest defensive record in Serie A, and Eusebio Di Francesco and his players will fancy their chances of extending Chelsea's winless run in Italy to six games.Alisson, Florenzi, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov, Nainggolan, De Rossi, Strootman, El Shaarawy, Perotti, DzekoROMA SUBSTITUTES: Skorupski, Moreno, Manolas, Gerson, Gonalons, Pellegrini, CengizCourtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Cahill; Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, HazardCaballero, Christensen, Zappacosta, Kenedy, Drinkwater, Willian, BatshuayiWhat was Rudiger thinking?! A pass from Nainggolan is innocuous enough but Rudiger tries to leave the ball for Courtois. However, El Shaarawy nips in and flicks the ball past the goalkeeper from inside the penalty area. It's calamitous. Chelsea are up against it now. As it stands, they are going to be dropping down to second.As I wrote that, a mistake from Luiz gives Roma a three-on-two situation. Dzeko is patient before setting up El Shaarawy, but the winger's low shot is easily saved by Courtois.Chelsea have had to remain on the defensive for the past few minutes. It's come as a result of Hazard going off for treatment. Chelsea lost all of their momentum. They need to ensure that they don't concede a second before the break.Roma work a throw-in on the right flank to a crossing situation for Florenzi, but his delivery is abysmal and Luiz clears.I think Hazard is going to be fine to continue but Chelsea are playing with 10 men while he receives treatment. Half- hour through this game and Chelsea remain behind, but continue to be the better side.As suggested earlier, Chelsea have more joy when they take the ball to the sides and after Alonso almost finds Morata with a cross, Hazard is then stamped on by Florenzi, who puts his foot down the back of the winger's heels. Could have easily been a penalty, or a free kick. It was right on the line. The referee gave nothing.Chelsea are still having the larger percentage of possession but despite the chances, they are not doing enough with the ball. Pedro and Hazard are busy and a constant threat, but the end product just isn't there.Chelsea should be level. Roma gift Morata a chance from six yards out after a clearance is fired against a Chelsea player but the Spaniard fires well over from close range. It's been a while since the summer signing scored. A month to be exact in Madrid.Back come Roma who manage to earn a corner. The ball eventually ends up on the edge of the penalty area where De Rossi drills miles over the crossbar.This is excellent from Hazard who dances around a couple of defenders before getting a shot away from 16 yards. However, the Belgian's strike is far too close to Alisson.The chances have dried up but this game is still relatively entertaining. A lot of Roma's quality is subtle and sooner rather than later, they are going to start creating openings.Chelsea have improved over the past few minutes, but they are having little joy when attempting to be intricate on the edge of the area. The little flicks aren't paying off. They need to keep sending the ball down the flanks.Much better from Chelsea who put together a few neat passes before Bakayoko tries a shot from 25 yards. A Roma defender makes the block but the Blues are soon back in possession.Roma are starting to get on top. Chelsea have a slightly strange mentality where the attackers are pressing and the midfielders and defenders are sitting deep. There's a big area in front of the Chelsea midfield when the front three lose the ball.I can't see a period of this match which won't be entertaining. Chelsea just committed three players forward to try to close down one defender and Roma tried to capitalise in the extra space.Roma are finally starting to assert some control on proceedings, which sounds strange given their lead but that is how it has been. Dare I say it but Chelsea are showing the same kind of quality on the ball as they did at Atletico. Like in Madrid, they are going to have to come from behind.Chelsea are having so much success going forward. They are throwing men forward and looking for an immediate equaliser. On this occasion, Alonso's cross is excellent but it has too much pace on it.The two teams have basically picked up from where they left off at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will have no idea how they are behind.Before Roma's goal, Chelsea could have scored through Pedro, and they should probably score here too. The ball is sent over the top for Hazard, but the Belgian fails to get it out of his feet and his scuffed effort is comfortably saved by Alisson.What a start. Roma score after just 38 seconds and it's a stunning strike from El Shaarawy, who finds the top corner with a half-volley from 20 yards. Dzeko's flick had gone to no-one but the winger was able to run onto the ball under little pressure.Chelsea get us underway.