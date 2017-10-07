



Ezenwa, Shehu, Balogun, Troost, Elderson, Onazi, Mikel, Ndidi, Simon, Ighalo, Moses: K Mweene, S Silwimba, F Kapumbu, Z Tembo, S Sunzu, K Mtonga, A Mulenga, E Mwepu, C Lungu, A Ngonga, F Sakala.The fourth official has indicated that there will be just two minutes of added time.Ighalo with a half-chance under pressure from Tembo, but he volleys off target.Five minutes to half time. Nigeria have been the better team overall, but Zambia have had perhaps the best chances.Mikel volleys a dropping ball on the edge of the box, but his effort is high and wide.Ngonga with a long range effort which bounces awkwardly in front of Ezenwa and then strikes the outside of the post! The closest we've come to a goal at either end!Yellow card - Agu is booked for a hand in Mwepu's face in midfield. He'll need to tread carefully now...Moses cuts inside from the right and shoots left-footed, but Mweene makes a comfortable save. Now it's a chance for Ngonga, who outmuscles Balogun and stabs a shot over with only Ezenwa to beat!Substitution - Here comes the change for Nigeria, with Agu replacing the injured Onazi.Zambia have grown in this game and are now posing a genuine threat to the hosts.Nigeria have got Ndubisi Agu ready to replace Onazi, but the midfielder limps on for now. Looks like he'll try to run the injury off.A blow here for Nigeria, with Onazi receiving treatment and the medical team has called for a substitution.Midway through the first half, still goalless in Uyo. Zambia have the ball in the back of the net through Mulenga, but he's flagged offside.Another corner for Nigeria, again it's well defended by Zambia.Simon plays a great cross from the right flank but it's just too strong for Ighalo, who threw himself at the ball but couldn't quite reach it!Nigeria's defence gives the ball away and Zambia are presented with a great chance - however, Sakala opts for a shot from a tight angle which only travels out for a goal kick. Lucky break for the hosts...Ngonga with a cracking turn, run and cross from the right flank, but his ball is just too strong for Sakala through the middle.Good defending from Echiejile as he holds off Ngonga in attack for Zambia.Good passing from the Super Eagles, though Zambia are looking well organised in defence.Simon with a storming run forward to win a corner kick. The set piece sees Moses look for the far post, but Mweene makes a solid catch.Zambia with a couple of quick corners, but neither is a bother for Nigeria thanks to some sub-par delivery from Kapumbu.Moses blown up for an early hand-ball near the centre circle. Nigeria starting with plenty of energy and intent.We are underway in Uyo! Nigeria wear their famous all-green, while Zambia are kitted out in orange and black.