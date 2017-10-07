OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
Nigeria: Ezenwa, Shehu, Balogun, Troost, Elderson, Onazi, Mikel, Ndidi, Simon, Ighalo, Moses
Zambia: K Mweene, S Silwimba, F Kapumbu, Z Tembo, S Sunzu, K Mtonga, A Mulenga, E Mwepu, C Lungu, A Ngonga, F Sakala.
HALF-TIME: NIGERIA 0-0 ZAMBIA
45' The fourth official has indicated that there will be just two minutes of added time.
43' - Ighalo with a half-chance under pressure from Tembo, but he volleys off target.
40' - Five minutes to half time. Nigeria have been the better team overall, but Zambia have had perhaps the best chances.
38' - Mikel volleys a dropping ball on the edge of the box, but his effort is high and wide.
36' - Ngonga with a long range effort which bounces awkwardly in front of Ezenwa and then strikes the outside of the post! The closest we've come to a goal at either end!
35' - Yellow card - Agu is booked for a hand in Mwepu's face in midfield. He'll need to tread carefully now...
31' - Moses cuts inside from the right and shoots left-footed, but Mweene makes a comfortable save. Now it's a chance for Ngonga, who outmuscles Balogun and stabs a shot over with only Ezenwa to beat!
30' - Substitution - Here comes the change for Nigeria, with Agu replacing the injured Onazi.
29' - Zambia have grown in this game and are now posing a genuine threat to the hosts.
27' - Nigeria have got Ndubisi Agu ready to replace Onazi, but the midfielder limps on for now. Looks like he'll try to run the injury off.
24' - A blow here for Nigeria, with Onazi receiving treatment and the medical team has called for a substitution.
23' - Midway through the first half, still goalless in Uyo. Zambia have the ball in the back of the net through Mulenga, but he's flagged offside.
20' - Another corner for Nigeria, again it's well defended by Zambia.
17' - Simon plays a great cross from the right flank but it's just too strong for Ighalo, who threw himself at the ball but couldn't quite reach it!
14' - Nigeria's defence gives the ball away and Zambia are presented with a great chance - however, Sakala opts for a shot from a tight angle which only travels out for a goal kick. Lucky break for the hosts...
13' - Ngonga with a cracking turn, run and cross from the right flank, but his ball is just too strong for Sakala through the middle.
12' - Good defending from Echiejile as he holds off Ngonga in attack for Zambia.
9' - Good passing from the Super Eagles, though Zambia are looking well organised in defence.
6' - Simon with a storming run forward to win a corner kick. The set piece sees Moses look for the far post, but Mweene makes a solid catch.
4' - Zambia with a couple of quick corners, but neither is a bother for Nigeria thanks to some sub-par delivery from Kapumbu.
2' - Moses blown up for an early hand-ball near the centre circle. Nigeria starting with plenty of energy and intent.
1' - Kick-off - We are underway in Uyo! Nigeria wear their famous all-green, while Zambia are kitted out in orange and black.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.