Hello and welcome tolive coverage of the match in the Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester United.After an unbeaten start to the season, joint-leaders United head into their showdown with their fierce rivals knowing that they can move three points clear of Manchester City with a win at Anfield.As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's men begin the day seven points adrift of United, although defeating their fellow North-West outfit will take the club into third spot.Last year's corresponding fixture - which also took place in the middle of October - ended in a goalless draw.: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Herrera, Matic; Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial; LukakuRomero, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, RashfordMignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Salah, Coutinho, Firmino.Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke