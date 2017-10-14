After an unbeaten start to the season, joint-leaders United head into their showdown with their fierce rivals knowing that they can move three points clear of Manchester City with a win at Anfield.
As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's men begin the day seven points adrift of United, although defeating their fellow North-West outfit will take the club into third spot.
Last year's corresponding fixture - which also took place in the middle of October - ended in a goalless draw.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Herrera, Matic; Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Romero, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford
LIVERPOOL: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Salah, Coutinho, Firmino.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke
