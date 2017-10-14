 Live Commentary: Liverpool vs Manchester United | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Hello and welcome to Nigerianeye's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Liverpool and Manchester United.


After an unbeaten start to the season, joint-leaders United head into their showdown with their fierce rivals knowing that they can move three points clear of Manchester City with a win at Anfield.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp's men begin the day seven points adrift of United, although defeating their fellow North-West outfit will take the club into third spot.

Last year's corresponding fixture - which also took place in the middle of October - ended in a goalless draw.

OFFICIAL LINE-UPS

 MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Darmian; Herrera, Matic; Young, Mkhitaryan, Martial; Lukaku

MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Romero, Blind, Lindelof, Tuanzebe, Lingard, Mata, Rashford

 LIVERPOOL: Mignolet; Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Moreno; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum; Salah, Coutinho, Firmino.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke



