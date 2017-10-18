While Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League, head coach Antonio Conte has guided the Blues to two victories in Europe, including a 2-1 triumph away at Atletico Madrid on matchday two.
The West Londoners can move to the brink of qualification with a win at Stamford Bridge, but Roma will move to the top of Group C with three points on English soil.
Former Roma defender Antonio Rudiger could line up against his former club after signing for Chelsea during the summer.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
CHELSEA: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; David Luiz, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata
CHELSEA SUBSTITUTES: Caballero, Rudiger, Scott, Kenedy, Pedro, Willian, Batshuayi
ROMA: Alisson; Peres, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Strootman; Gerson, Dzeko, Perotti
ROMA SUBSTITUTES: Pellegrini, Moreno, De Rossi, Under, Florenzi, Skorupski, El Shaarawy
11 min Now this is one of the benefits of being able to include Luiz in midfield. The Brazilian capitalises on a poor block by a Roma defender and uses it to curl the ball into the corner from 25 yards out. It's a stunner. Chelsea are ahead.
11 min GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Roma (David Luiz)
10 min Morata is already having an impact on this match and the forward does well on the edge of the box before being fouled by Gerson. It's a chance for Fabregas to cross...
8 min SHOT! Big let-off for Chelsea. Perotti slaloms his way inside onto his right foot before drilling a great effort towards the top corner, only for it to go a few feet over the bar.
7 min The last few minutes have been better from Chelsea but Roma already look assured on the ball. That's half the battle when playing at Stamford Bridge.
5 min CHANCE! In a flash, Chelsea break and the Blues should be ahead. Bakayoko wins the ball, passes to Hazard who in turn tees up Morata. However, the Spaniard curls straight at Alisson from 14 yards.
5 min Chelsea are trying to pass the ball about at the back but Roma are pressing high and it is already forcing mistakes. The visitors have a stranglehold of this game.
3 min There's plenty of early pressure from Roma, with Kolarov and Perotti linking up down the left and delivering a couple of testing crosses. Chelsea don't look comfortable so far.
2 min Stamford Bridge is rocking but it is Roma who are dominating possession in these early stages. There has been nothing in either penalty though.
1 min KICKOFF! Chelsea get us underway at Stamford Bridge.
