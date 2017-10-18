



Hello and welcome tolive coverage of the match in the Champions League between Chelsea and Roma.While Chelsea have struggled in the Premier League, head coach Antonio Conte has guided the Blues to two victories in Europe, including a 2-1 triumph away at Atletico Madrid on matchday two.The West Londoners can move to the brink of qualification with a win at Stamford Bridge, but Roma will move to the top of Group C with three points on English soil.Former Roma defender Antonio Rudiger could line up against his former club after signing for Chelsea during the summer.Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill; David Luiz, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, MorataCaballero, Rudiger, Scott, Kenedy, Pedro, Willian, BatshuayiAlisson; Peres, Fazio, Jesus, Kolarov; Nainggolan, Gonalons, Strootman; Gerson, Dzeko, PerottiPellegrini, Moreno, De Rossi, Under, Florenzi, Skorupski, El ShaarawyNow this is one of the benefits of being able to include Luiz in midfield. The Brazilian capitalises on a poor block by a Roma defender and uses it to curl the ball into the corner from 25 yards out. It's a stunner. Chelsea are ahead.Morata is already having an impact on this match and the forward does well on the edge of the box before being fouled by Gerson. It's a chance for Fabregas to cross...Big let-off for Chelsea. Perotti slaloms his way inside onto his right foot before drilling a great effort towards the top corner, only for it to go a few feet over the bar.The last few minutes have been better from Chelsea but Roma already look assured on the ball. That's half the battle when playing at Stamford Bridge.In a flash, Chelsea break and the Blues should be ahead. Bakayoko wins the ball, passes to Hazard who in turn tees up Morata. However, the Spaniard curls straight at Alisson from 14 yards.Chelsea are trying to pass the ball about at the back but Roma are pressing high and it is already forcing mistakes. The visitors have a stranglehold of this game.There's plenty of early pressure from Roma, with Kolarov and Perotti linking up down the left and delivering a couple of testing crosses. Chelsea don't look comfortable so far.Stamford Bridge is rocking but it is Roma who are dominating possession in these early stages. There has been nothing in either penalty though.Chelsea get us underway at Stamford Bridge.