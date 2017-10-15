Liberia’s electoral commission announced Sunday that a runoff vote for the presidency will be held between former footballer George Weah and incumbent Vice-President Joseph Boakai.With the vote counts in from 95.6 percent of the polling stations, Weah has taken 39.0 percent of the votes and Boakai 29.1 percent, both well short of the 50 percent barrier required to win the presidency outright from the first round of voting held on Tuesday.