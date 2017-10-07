Igbo Etiti Local Government in Enugu State is to pay the registration fees of 200 students that would seat the 2018 secondary school certificate examinations organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).Mr Ignatius Ishienyi, Chairman of the council, made the disclosure while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Enugu.“We have resolved to pay the fees for 200 students that are from our local government; we have also resolved that we shall not discriminate along party lines,” he said.He said that the gesture was aimed at making the impact of governance felt by everyone in the area.“We have already compiled the names of all the students in senior secondary school 111 (SS3), who are indigenes of Igbo Etiti. We shall also not discriminate on the grounds of economic standings,” he added.The chairman said that the council would provide school desks to all primary schools to improve the teaching and learning atmosphere.