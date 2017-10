Nigerian and German-born defender, Leon Balogun has expressed delight after he helped the Super Eagles qualified for Russia 2018 World Cup finals.The defender who is popularly known as 'oyinbo wall' with his pair, Ekong, took to Twitter to showed off his beautiful parents and wrote:"Mama & Papa I made it - your little Leon is going to the World Cup. We’ve come a long way. Proud to be your son."