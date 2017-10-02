Human rights lawyer and National Coordinator of Ekiti Redemption Group (ERG), Mr. Morakinyo Ogele, has warned Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, against attacking the personality of Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

Ogele speaking with the Our correspondent on Monday described Falana as “aneminent son of Ekiti who should not be pilloried by the governor of his home state but should be celebrated and appreciated for entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria.”





The ERG boss was reacting to a comment made by the governor while appearing on “Politics Today,” a programme on Channels Television last Thursday in which he (Fayose) accused Falana of being one of the brains behind the latest Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) investigation of his administration.





Fayose alleged that the Senior Advocate was still aggrieved with his loss of the 2003 governorship election where he (Falana), as the candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), lost to him (Fayose), who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Ogele advised Fayose to cooperate with the EFCC in the ongoing investigation of how bailout funds given to his administration to pay workers and pensioners were spent rather than blaming Falana for his woes.





Ogele said: “Falana’s personality and integrity cannot be called to question by anybody as he is one of those who fought for democracy being enjoyed by people like Fayose who was nowhere when people like Falana were in the trenches.





“Falana has not been accused of looting Ekiti or being a security risk. Fayose cannot compare himself with Falana because he (Falana) has been fighting for democracy which earned him detention alongside the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.





“Falana cannot be aggrieved because of the 2003 election; the only thing Falana is craving for is that Ekiti should be ruled within the purview of our constitution so Fayose should stop insulting Falana.





“Falana has earned himself various prominent awards in Nigeria, Africa and in all parts of the world for his persistence in fighting for the freedom of Nigerians, respect for human rights and good governance.





“What Falana is saying is that Fayose should pay salaries and entitlements of workers and should account for all the unds received from the Federal Government on behalf of Ekiti people.”