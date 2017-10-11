The Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University, Prof. A.S. Gbadegesin, has assured students of the institution that they will resume academic activities very soon.

He stated this while speaking along with other staff of the university, during an interactive session with students.





The school management had originally announced that lectures were going to begin on Monday, October 3.





However, the striking academic staff union refuted this claim, stating that they were not going to resume until the school management showed full commitment.





In the meeting, Gbadegesin assured the students that “the end of the struggle is here,” adding that “of all stakeholders in LAUTECH, the students are the most important.”





One of the management staff appealed to the agitated students to exercise patience, promising that “LAUTECH will bounce back in the next few hours.”





The Vice-Chancellor backed up his statement after being pressured by students, saying that “by the grace of God, lectures will start on Monday.”





“By the grace of God, this type of thing will never happen again,” he added.