The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has discovered a body believed to be that of 40-year old Mr Oluseyi Adekunle, who allegedly jumped off the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge into the Lagos lagoon, on Friday.LASEMA officials on Sunday, converged on the scene to assess the state of the drowned man, after two days of searching for the body.Mr Adekunle who according to eyewitnesses, appeared to be on his way to work was said to have dropped his bag at the rails before taking the plunge in an apparent suicide bid.His ATM card and other items were recovered from the scene of the incident, thereby revealing his identity.The authorities are, however, still investigating the cause of Adekunle’s action.This incident comes barely six months after a medical doctor identified as Allwell Orji jumped to his death from the third mainland bridge into the lagoon.