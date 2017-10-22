LASEMA officials on Sunday, converged on the scene to assess the state of the drowned man, after two days of searching for the body.
Mr Adekunle who according to eyewitnesses, appeared to be on his way to work was said to have dropped his bag at the rails before taking the plunge in an apparent suicide bid.
His ATM card and other items were recovered from the scene of the incident, thereby revealing his identity.
The authorities are, however, still investigating the cause of Adekunle’s action.
This incident comes barely six months after a medical doctor identified as Allwell Orji jumped to his death from the third mainland bridge into the lagoon.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.