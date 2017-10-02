No fewer than 55 people have been confirmed dead following the mass shooting that occurred Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The number of injured has surpassed 200.
The incident is now officially the deadliest in the history of United States.
The killings took place outside a building at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino during the Route 91 country festival.
The shooter fired into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.
The attacker was later killed in a shoot-out with police.
Cole Watson, who was at the concert with his wife and kids, said “at first it sounded like someone was setting off a whole lot of fire crackers”.
He said when they “realised it was gunfire, everybody started running”
“The scene was insane – it was absolute chaos,” Watson told Al Jazeera by telephone.
Wade Millward, a journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, told Al Jazeera that gun fire echoed while country-music star Jason Aldean was performing.
“Witnesses told me they heard a sound like fireworks going off,” he said.
“Aldean played on for about thirty seconds before it dawned on everyone that this was not fireworks. Then people hit the ground and people ran.”
Watson said he saw several injured people when he and his family ran from the scene of the attack.
