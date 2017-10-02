“We believe the individual killed himself prior to our entry,” Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told a news conference.
He said officers found “in excess of 10 rifles” upon entering the 32nd floor hotel room from which a gunman opened fire at concertgoers below, killing at least 50 and injuring hundreds.
