President Donald Trump has described the gunman who killed 59 people and injured 527 in Las Vegas on Sunday as “a sick man, a demented man”.Speaking at the White House, he said he would look at gun laws “as times goes by” but did not elaborate.Police are still trying to find out why Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on an open-air concert from the 32nd floor of the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel.Police found 23 guns in his room and firearms and explosives at his home.Photos from the hotel room of guns used in the attack have been obtained by Boston 25 News.As yet, no clear reason for the killing has emerged and investigators have found no link to international terrorism. Some investigators have suggested Paddock had a history of mental illness, but this has not been confirmed.Paddock, who appears to have killed himself before police stormed his hotel room, had no criminal record and was not known to police.Speaking to reporters as he was about to board the presidential helicopter, Mr Trump said Paddock was “a sick man, a demented man. Lot of problems, I guess, and we’re looking into him very, very seriously”.When asked, Mr Trump declined to call the attack domestic terrorism.On the issue of gun control, the president said: “We’ll be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”Mr Trump, whose position on gun control has changed over the years, gave no further detail.As daylight breaks, a golden hue falls on the mirrored façade of the Mandalay Bay hotel.Meanwhile, Governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, says US federal support has surged ahead of President Trump’s visit.Mr Trump flew in to the US territory for a short visit yesterday morning.He has fiercely rejected criticism of the relief effort after Hurricane Maria struck the island nearly two weeks ago.The governor said over 1.5 million barrels of fuel would reach Puerto Rico in the coming days.He said about half of Puerto Rico now had water supplies.Governor Rossello said about a quarter of Puerto Rico would regain power by next month with around 10% of households expected to have electricity in the next two weeks.He added that almost half – 47% – of residents had running water and the number would climb to 60% by the end of the week.Mobile phone service has been restored to 40% of the population although some areas are still cut off from communication.The governor said the most pressing issues were getting diesel fuel to hospitals so they could run generators to provide electricity.