Former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, Thursday, met with former military Head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

The meeting was part of his consultative meeting with former leaders of the country concerning his presidential ambition in 2019.





The meeting, which was held at the Minna Hilltop residence of the former military leader, in Niger State, was held behind closed doors and it lasted for about two hours.





Although, Lamido did not address newsmen after the meeting, but sources said the two leaders discussed extensity about the presidential ambition of Lamido.





It will be recalled that Lamido made a similar visit to former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, about two month ago, as part of his nationwide consultations on his presidential aspiration in 2019.





Before then, he had met with all the states chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Zonal vice chairmen of the party, where he told them of his aspiration and urged them to pick the best for the party when the time comes.





Few weeks ago, Lamido had insisted that PDP members will not be discouraged despite what he called persecution by the current administration.





“We will be courageous. Nigeria has been around before APC and it will be around after APC.





“APC cannot take us hostage. We need to stand up. We need people to be courageous.





“We shall not keep quiet. It is our country. Enough of this culture of nepotism and fear.





“Government should be respected not feared. Government should be there for all of us, whether APC and PDP. 2019 will be a defining moment for Nigeria”, he had said.



