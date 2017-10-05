The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday presented certificate of return to Mr Noheem Adams, winner of Sept. 30 Eti-Osa Constituency I bye-election in Lagos State.Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)Adams is of the All Progressives Congress.The state Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Mr Sam Olumekun, who presented the certificate, pledged that the commission would continue to strive for credible elections.Olumekun said: “We are presenting to the honourable member-designate the certificate with which he will be admitted to the Lagos State House of Assembly.’’He congratulated Adams for his victory, saying that the bye-election was transparent.“It has been adjudged to be transparent, free and fair by other contestants.’’Olumekun said that INEC would continue to seek the cooperation of all political parties to ensure credible polls.“I want to assure you that we shall be neutral, fair and firm.“INEC is preparing hard to conduct the 2019 general elections, and we have devised a number of tools to be deployed during elections.“We are going to make the vote of every citizen to count in whatever election we conduct,’’ Olumekun said.He added that the commission would continue to be innovative.On turnout of voters during elections, the REC called on political parties to get involved in voter education and mobilisation to enhance participation of citizens.Responding, Adams expressed gratitude to INEC for conducting a free and fair election.He said that his victory was a call to duty for the good of the common man.“I am already looking beyond the election and settling down to address issues for which my people voted me.“My political ideology is clear: accessibility, availability and responsiveness.“I am ready to stand by these principles,’’ he said.Adams promised to address environmental challenges, among other problems facing his constituency.Mr Gbolahan Yishawu representing Eti-Osa Constituency II in the Assembly said that the election was transparent.“Anybody that says votes do not count is a joker.“Votes now count; INEC has changed the face of election in Nigeria,’’ Yishawu said.On the process of recalling an erring lawmaker, Yishawu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Waterfront Infrastructure, urged INEC to fine-tune the process to meet best practices.He also called for re-delineation of constituencies to reflect developments.Newsmen report that Adams on Saturday defeated eight candidates to emerge winner of the Eti-Osa Constituency I bye-election.He polled 4,204 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Arubiewe Abogun of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 1,652 votes.Newsmen report that the bye-election resulted from the death of Mr Kazeem Alimi who represented the constituency in the House.Alimi died on July 18.