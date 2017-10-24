 Kogi state Civil servant, wife in tears after losing their child due to lack of money (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
 A video of a Nigerian couple crying nonstop after their daughter who was a primary 6 pupil, died because they had no money to foot her hospital bill, has gone viral.
Heartbreaking video of a Nigerian couple crying uncontrollably with their child, who died due to unpaid medical bill
According to the bereaved father, he is a civil servant based in Kogi State and the Government owes him 10 months salary which made it impossible to afford the bill.


