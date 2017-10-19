The notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, alias Evans and his two other accomplices on Thursday changed their plea to the charges preferred against them by Lagos State from guilty to not guilty.Evans and his accomplices, Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Victor Aduba and one female, Ogechi Uchechukwu were arraigned on August 30 before the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on two counts bordering on kidnapping and conspiracy.While Evans and two others pleaded guilty to the charges, the remaining defendants pleaded not guilty.During the Thursday’s proceedings, an amended charge brought by the prosecution was read to the defendants which they all pleaded not guilty to.