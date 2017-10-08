Multi-millionaire business mogul, Chief Kensington Adebutu, on Saturday rewarded the Super Eagles with the sum of N50m after the three-time African champions became the first African country to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.A statement by the Nigeria Football Federation, Ademola Olajire, said the businessman urged the Super Eagles to go for glory in Russia next year.He said, “Adebutu was full of praises for the Super Eagles for their determination, professionalism and commitment throughout the qualifying campaign, which saw them overhaul the so-called Group of Death with a game to spare.“Speaking with the duo of midfielder Ogenyi Onazi and match –winner Alex Iwobi, the successful businessman urged the team not to rest on its oars, but to prepare hard to be worthy ambassadors of Nigeria and Africa at the FIFA World Cup finals in Russia next year summer.”