





Controversial journalist, Kemi Omololu Olunloyo has been rearrested and taken to prison. She confirmed the development via a post on her Instagram page.



Miss Olunloyo was recently locked up in the Port Harcourt prison for allegedly defaming Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries.



Kemi was earlier granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt few weeks back but the America-trained investigative journalist was sent back to prison by a Federal High Court also sitting in Port Harcourt.



She has been granted bail, but would have to be locked up for the next 24 hours for the papers for her release to be processed.



She wrote: "#BREAKING The judge granted me a new bail of 150k plus two sureties and stated that attorney Fatai Lawal should have been punished. Everything is closed now so they are taking me to PRISON for another 24 hour thing. My new lawyer and same surety are processing the papers.



Mr IGP, you can't break me."









She did a post on her Facebook page to explain why she was rearrested.





Read post below; "3pm October 12th 2017 "My arrest foiled by several lawyers protecting me from a potential KIDNAPPER.





A Federal SARS officer with no ID or badge shown. They are now holding an emergency hearing at magistrate court now. A lawyer I fired set me up for this arrest. I fired Fatai Lawal because I shouldn't have been rearrested June 22nd if he had DONE HIS JOB! He removed himself from my case in court as they are supposed to do but was supposed to hand over my medical letter for 60 days in both courts.





We are now back 60 days later but he NEVER told magistrate court. They tried to rearrest me on a August bench warrant. MR IGP, WHY DIDN'T THEY COME TO IBADAN TO ARREST ME IN TWO MONTHS???"