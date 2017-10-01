Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has faulted the claim by former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu that his client has escaped.Ejiofor, who was reacting to a media report credited to the ex-Governor, wondered how Kalu could be authoritative about his client’s whereabouts when he did not claim to be present the day soldiers invaded Kanu’s abode.The lawyer, who referred to the processes he filed in relation to a recent suit, seeking to compel the Chief of Army Staff to produce his client in court, said he stood by the claim in the suit that the Nigerian Army should account for Kanu’s whereabouts.Ejiofor and others had, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/908/2017, claimed that Kanu, who was in his house during the September 14, 2017 attacked on his premises by some soldiers, “has not been heard from or seen after this bloody attack in his home by the agents of the respondent (COAS) since the 14th day of September 2017.”In a statement sent through an electronic means on Sunday, Ejiofor used unfriendly words on the ex-Governor and challenged him to apply to be part of the suit if indeed; he has a position contrary to that of the plaintiff in the suit.Ejiofor said: “Orji uzo Kalu is a drowning man, looking for where to perch. He has since outlived his usefulness in Igbo land.“What do you expect from a man who is enjoying a temporary freedom? Struggling to get his head out of grievous corruption charge hanging on his neck.“It’s not unlikely that he may spend the rest of his life in prison, sooner than expected.“He saw Nnamdi Kanu’s travail as opportunity to seek relevance from the prosecuting authority.At some time, he attempted deceiving the state into believing that he has the magic wand to Nnamdi Kanu’s peaceful agitation.“Now, he has turned into government /military spokesperson. Please ask that confuse man, if he was in the company of the rampaging soldiers at the time of their murderous invasion of my client’s home?He is seeking for possible relevance where none exist, opportunity to divert attention. May be he has forgotten he is no longer the Governor of Abia State.“I advise the discerning mind to kindly disregard his tantrums as that coming from a drowning man.“The military should produce my client wherever they kept him. The matter is now in court, let’s meet in court.“Orji Uzo Kalu, can as well apply to be joined as a party in the suit. Let his position be on oath.”