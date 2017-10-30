The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabir Getso, has confirmed that a suspected case of monkeypox has been recorded in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state.The commissioner, who stated this while briefing newsmen on Saturday in Kano, disclosed that the blood sample of the patient had been sent to Abuja for clinical verification.He added, “One of the symptoms of the disease was noticed in the patient, but we are suspecting that the diseases is more of chicken pox than monkeypox.”Getso said the suspected victim had been isolated and put on intensive clinical watch until the result of the sample was received.“The state also identified 60 people who had contacts with the patient and all of them have been quarantined,” he said.The commissioner said that a team had put the entire area where the suspected case was recorded under clinical watch, adding that the state had established a special clinic to handle any outbreak.“For now only 11 states are affected by the monkey pox disease and 94 persons are the victims, out of which only six are confirmed.“The Kano case from Bebeji Local Government has yet to be confirmed. The blood sampling will take three weeks before it is ready,” he said.