The Kaduna state chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has backed the state government's decision to fire more than 20,000 teachers in the state, saying that the measure is necessary to reposition state education.But the organized workers have rejected the plan, insisting that instead of criminalizing the deficiency by firing on teachers, the state government must train and update them.Similarly, the party has provided support to the state government to access a $ 350 million loan to address deficiencies in the education sector.Addressing journalists in Kaduna at the end of an extended party meeting in the State Secretariat, a member of the state's National Assembly, Garba Datti Muhammad, said party leadership was satisfied with the explanation given by the governor of the state for the planning and hiring of new teachers, as well as the reasons for the loans.Muhammad pointed out that for a society to develop, its teachers must be up-to-date in their competence, saying: "The whole party is satisfied with the position of the Kaduna state government to rescue primary education in the state, introduction of teachers' test of competence and also the professionalization of education in the state, devoid of politics and firmly rejecting the employment of persons not qualified as teachers."The party agreed that the continuous recruitment of teachers should be done in consequence without recourse to favoritism and irregular practices and without politicization."On the loan proposed by the World Bank, the legislator said that "the party is satisfied with the Kaduna state government's explanation of the World Bank's $ 350 million loan and therefore declared its unwavering support to the Kaduna state government under the leadership of Malam Nasir el-Rufai to accede to such an installation without delay.Failing the planned looting, NUTGTW, Comrade Issa Aremu, Secretary-General of the National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria, warned that instead of "criminalizing the deficiency" dismissing teachers, state government you should train them and bring them up to date.According to Aremu, dismissing teachers was "unacceptable and counterproductive, dramatizing and criminalizing the skills gap of workers when what is required is to improve skills and improve skills is wrong." "