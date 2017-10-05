He said this on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today with Seun Okinbaloye.Mr Kachikwu had in the memo which got leaked on Tuesday informed the President that the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation,
Mr Kachikwu had in the memo which got leaked on Tuesday informed the President that the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Maikanti Baru, was insubordinate, highhanded and had created a culture of fear in the corporation.
The minister also said he repeatedly failed to secure an appointment to see the President despite many attempts.
With the content of the memo now public and generating debate, Senator Sani said there was a lot of negative conclusions that could be drawn including that there was “a government within a government” under the current administration and that the Presidency has been hijacked.
Failure to give people reason to believe otherwise would greatly affect the government’s integrity and credibility. This, according to him is because the allegations in the memo are weighty and cannot just be ignored.
Senator Sani said, “The content of that letter and the allegations made raise a number of issues not only about the NNPC but about the whole structure of governance as it exists today, in the very sense that if a minister of state can say it has been difficult for him to access channels through which he can present his issues, I think there is a system disconnect and it is simply giving credence to the fact that there exists a government within a government.”
Although Senator Sani admitted that it is not strange for leaders to have a close circle of advisers whose opinion are superior to other officials, he explained that the case in Nigeria is different.
“In some cases, they call them kitchen cabinet but this is not a kitchen cabinet. This is about some persons who have surrounded the President and are exercising power to their advantage and also manipulating power to their own interest.”
Asked if he feels the President is aware of what is going on, the Senator suggested he was in the dark on the matter.
“I am of the firm belief that if he is aware of this he would have taken action. And if he is not aware of it, this has been brought to the fore and now he can take action. But if he says he will not take an action on this issue then it will definitely stain the integrity and reputation of government,” Senator Sani said.
He added, “The problem is not about the issue coming to the spotlight, it is whether an action will be taken on it or not. So, if the President refuses to act on it that is when he will be in every way criticized. But if he takes an action on it, it will show that the party and the government is in tune with the spirit of accountability and probity.”
Regardless of what the President does, Senator Sani said the Senate would not allow the matter to be swept under the rug. He is also optimistic that the committee the Senate set up to investigate the allegations will do a good job.
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2015/2016ReplyDelete
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851
AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION,THE BEST CERTIFIED RELIABLE AGENCY COMPANY IN NIGERIAN/GHANA 2015/2016
ARE YOU SEEKING FOR A RICH SUGAR MUMMY/DADDY/LESBIANS/GAY/ IN NIGERIA, GHANA, ANYONE INTERESTED SHOULD CONTACT AFRICAN DATING AGENCY ORGANIZATION DATABASE ADMINISTRATOR IN NIGERIA VIA(+23408145236851)the only true legitimate agency for people who are seeking for rich and wealthy sugar mummy/daddy/lesbian/gay/ in Nigeria/Ghana u can also have the opportunity to attend our sugar mummies parties and the executive ladies and men parties by contacting Africa dating agency.
for all works of life, we covered all the state in Nigeria/Ghana,we are fully legalized,registered and recognized
by CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION,read more
about us on our official
magazine called African dating magazine,were you find lots of comment and testimonies of people we have render our service from January 2010 up till date,
we have links with ladies who are EXECUTIVES, BUSINESS DIRECTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, BIG TIME OIL LADIES, BANKERS, GOLD DEALERS, LADIES WHO OWNS THEIR OWN COMPANIES, OIL RIGS, AND we also have them in FOREIGN COUNTRIES, LIKE DUBAI LONDON, PARIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, we are around the world…. WE DELIVER UNIQUE, RELIABLE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE TO ALL OUR CLIENT But you must be very presentable, handsome, pretty and humble, you must also be very good on bed.
If you are very sure of yourself that you have all these qualities…. then contact African dating agency for hookup within 48 hours and make cool cash, anyone interested should start calling now for hookup…
NAME….JAMES BALOGUN
FB ID… BALOGUN SODIQ JAMES
EMILE ADDRESS…BALOGUNS60@YAHOO.COM
WHATSAPP NO…....+23408145236851