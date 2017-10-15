 Kachikwu vs Baru: There is no $25bn NNPC contracts anywhere – Presidency | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Kachikwu vs Baru: There is no $25bn NNPC contracts anywhere – Presidency

6:14 PM 0
A+ A-
The Presidency on Sunday dismissed reports that $25bn worth of oil contracts were awarded by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

It also denied insinuations in certain quarters that $25bn is missing from NNPC account.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande.

Akande said, “No contracts were procured by the NNPC based on the leaked memo of the Petroleum Resources Minister of State, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, even though such impressions have been maliciously created in the past few weeks.”


Details to follow…

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top