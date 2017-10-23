Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Monday, claimed that Justice Abdul Kafarati of the Federal High Court, Abuja stayed away from entertaining the matter it filled to contest the recent tagging of the group as terrorists on the order of the federal government.

IPOB said it was not unaware of the antics of the federal government which was working to ensure that the tag on it as a terrorist group was sustained.





In a press release signed by the publicity secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group said it was worried that the defendants, including the presiding judge, all stayed away from the same court where they had obtained an exparte order, branding it as a terrorist organization.





Part of the press release read, “It took the Attorney General of Nigeria, Chief of Defense Staff, Nigerian Army, South East governors and Ohaneze Ndigbo less than 30 minutes to obtain their black market ex-parte order proscribing and designating IPOB a terror group.





“Today at the same Federal High Court Abuja, the same judge in the person Justice Kafarati has run away from hearing the case he himself fixed for hearing this morning, knowing fully well the world is waiting for the outcome of his considered judgment given that he now has the opportunity to hear from both parties.”





The group said it was worried that Nigeria was quick to label IPOB a terror group but could not come before the same court and judge to defend their wild accusations as its lawyers came prepared with facts that would have countered those of the federal government.





It said the federal government had formed a dangerous habit of either running away from the law court or using indefinite adjournments to frustrate any trial they know they are going to lose.





“They failed to appear before ECOWAS Court sitting in Abuja in the matter; Kanu vs FRN last week, again today the judge himself- an APC pro-government judge for that matter, has failed to show up in such an important high profile case with global significance, in the hope of using adjournment after adjournment to frustrate the only opportunity IPOB has to prove to the world that it is not a terror organisation.





“As usual the Buhari government asked Justice Kafarati to stay away from court today and in its stead leaked the counter affidavit to the motion filed by Abaribe’s lawyer demanding the Senator produce Kanu to the public. This APC Government gimmick of seeking to always divert attention away from topical issues is becoming worrisome. They designed the news headline today in readiness to divert public attention away from the non appearance of Justice Kafarati in court,” IPOB said.





The group lamented that this current trend by the federal government had made it impossible for the common man to view the law court as a place to obtain justice in Nigeria.





It said that all IPOB was asking was an opportunity to prove before a court of law that it was not a terrorist organisation.