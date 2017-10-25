The N5.1bn alleged fraud trial of a former Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, was on Tuesday adjourned till November 3, 2017.

The case, which was scheduled for continuation of hearing on Oct 24, 2017, was stalled as the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos, did not sit.





Dudafa is being tried alongside his one-time account officer in Heritage Bank, Joseph Iwuejo, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





They were arraigned last year on 23-counts bordering on conspiracy and money laundering.

EFCC alleged that they used various companies to launder various sums of money running into about N5.1bn between June 2013 and June 2015.





The commission claimed that the money emanated from the office of the National Security Adviser then under the watch of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).





The companied allegedly used by the defendants were listed as Seagate Property Development & Investment Limited; Avalon Global Property Development Company Limited; Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited; and Rotate Interlink Services Limited; Ibejige Services Limited; DeJakes Fast Food & Restaurant Nigeria Limited; and Ebiwise Resources.





The offence contravene Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 17(a) of the same Act.





The defendants, however, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.