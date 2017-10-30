Reno Omokri, former Special Adviser on New Media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday reacted to the sack of suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Buhari on Monday order the sack of Lawal after 10 months on suspension





Reacting, however, Omokri wondered why it took Buhari almost one year to sack Lawal while Jonathan fired his then Aviation Minister within two weeks of been accused of corruption.





Omokkri in a Facebook post, on Monday wrote, “Time Goodluck Jonathan took to fire his aviation minister accused of corruption=2 weeks.





“Time President Muhammadu Buhari took to fire his corrupt Secretary to the Government of the Federation=10 months.





“Yet some people say that Buhari is the strong anti-corruption leader?”





Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Babachir and Oke on April 19.





The panel investigated allegations of violations of law and due process made against Lawal in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE), while it probed Oke on the discovery of huge cash by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, for which NIA laid claim.





A Senate Committee on Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East, which had earlier found the suspended former SGF culpable of alleged complicity in a N200million grass-cutting contract to clear “invasive plant species” in Yobe State, had demanded his resignation and prosecution.



