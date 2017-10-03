A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr Junaid Mohammed, who was a delegate at the 2014 national conference, has said the Confab was doomed from the beginning.

Mohammed was reacting to Senior Special to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu’s statement that the confab was not conclusive.





According to him, “Garba Shehu is too insignificant for me to start arguing with but I can confirm that the outcome of the Confab was also rigged because some of the recommendations made after the Confab were not agreed on.





“Issues like that of State Police and many others were never agreed on at the Confab yet it is contained in the recommendation.





“I believe it is within the rights of President Buhari’s government to refuse to implement the outcome of the 2014 Confab.”





He said he was not surprised by the stance of the Presidency because “from day one, the All Progressives Congress, APC, dissociated itself and they never sent anyone to the conference.





“APC also maintained that if they win the elections, they will not implement the report of the Confab. So I am not surprised at their unwillingness to implement the report.”