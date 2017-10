Presidential aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie has lashed out on a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode for describing President Buhari as a “closet radical Islamist and Christian-hating mass murderer and salafist.”

Fani-Kayode, as usual, shared a tweet where he said President Buhari was a “Christian-hating mass murderer.”





Reacting through a post on her Facebook, she advised the former minister to get a life since the IPOB he was allegedly using as a tool to fight the government was no more.





Sharing Fani-Kayode’s post, she wrote, “There’s life after IPOB. get a life, Femi Fani-Kayode!





“Igbo traditional leaders, South East Governors, Igbo opinion leaders and even His Royal Cluelessness, EX Pres. Goodluck Jonathan, have all denounced your boy, Nnamdi Kanu and his idea of Biafra.