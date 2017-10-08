The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has denied reports of a rift within its fold.This clarification was made during a meeting of the 21 Local Government Chairmen of the Party and members of the State Working Committee at the APC secretariat in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.Leaders of the party also passed a vote of confidence in the administration of Governor Bindow Jibrilla and President Muhammadu Buhari.The state Chairman of the Party, Ibrahim Bilal warned party members against heating up the polity by organising meetings in Abuja to endorse candidates.“We want to assure everyone that there is no split or any crises in the state chapter of the party or even at the national level for that matter. We in APC are working hand in hand with our elected officials from the president to our local government councilors.“If there is any problem between us and the presidency or between us and the state government, then we can say we have a crises situation but there is no such problem anywhere. You can see some people are organizing meetings in Abuja and making all sorts of unofficial comments,” Bilal said.Some of the stakeholders of the party including the party Vice Chairman, Adamawa North, Abdullahi Mohammed including the State Organising Secretary of the party, Ahmed Lawan also express their views at the meeting.The party called on those making uncomplimentary comments and endorsing aspirants to desist forthwith and not jump the gun since political campaigns are yet to commence.