NEYMAR and Lionel Messi appear to have been threatened by Islamic State after a sick picture has emerged on Twitter, The Sun reports.The horrifying photoshopped image shows a terrorist stood behind a crying Neymar on his knees with his hands tied behind his back beside an ISIS flag and Messi who appears to have been executed.The tweet came from a pro-ISIS group and was shared by Iranian news site YJC who wrote, “ISIL’s threatening poster within a few months of the world cup Russia 2018. After Messi and the this time Neymar’s turn.”The new poster comes days after ISIS mouthpiece Wafa Media Foundation circulated a picture of Messi crying blood from behind barsThreats from the terror group continue to build in a bid to spread fear among football fans heading to the World Cup that will be held next year across 11 Russian cities. A photoshopped image emerged showing a terrorist clutching an AK47 next to sticks of dynamite looking over the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow – the home of the World Cup final on July 15 2018.