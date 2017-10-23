The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has again asked the Federal Government to produce their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, or they will be forced to cause violence.

IPOB, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, insisted that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s government knew Kanu’s whereabouts.





Powerful also accused some leaders in the South East of conspiracy of silence on the issue.





“We are asking Major General Muhammadu Buhari, Nnia Nwodo and South East governors to produce Nnamdi Kanu because they or their representatives all participated in countless meetings in Abuja and Enugu where modus operandi of the genocidal Operation Python Dance II was agreed and ratified.





“It was as a direct result of military invasion of the home of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and massacre of 28 innocent unarmed civilians with many missing that has led us to once again politely ask that our leader be presented to us dead or alive.





“It is becoming clear to everybody that Muhammadu Buhari, Nnia Nwodo and South East governors are desperately trying to draw IPOB into armed confrontation and militancy to justify their genocidal clampdown on innocent people of the South East and South South.





“Should they continue to defy the laws of natural justice and fair play by not releasing our leader, they may get their wish in no distant time.





“As the architects of Python Dance II, Nnia Nwodo and South East governors are under moral obligation to disclose to Igbo people in particular and Biafrans in general the whereabouts of IPOB leader or have themselves to blame.





“We are therefore advising all those culpable in the abduction of our leader, his parents and death of dozens of IPOB family members in Abia and Rivers State to please release our leader to us before things get out of hand.





“The struggle for Biafra independence is a task that must be accomplished whether the collaborators like it or not. No man born of a woman can stop it,” the statement read.